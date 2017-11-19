Politics This Morning: MPs return for last legislative stretch in House of 2017; McKenna, Mulroney, May commemorate 30th anniversary of Montreal Protocol

Good Monday morning,

The House is back in session.

MPs are returning back to the Hill for the last stretch of legislative action before the traditional holiday break begins in mid-December.

After spending last week away from Ottawa, MPs are due in the House for the next four weeks, though the House could rise earlier than Dec. 15, currently scheduled as the last sitting day of 2017.





As for today, members of the House are set to debate government legislation permitting the paying of salaries for eight new ministerial positions, currently in the report stage, and another prospective law (going for second reading) that would create two new oversight bodies for federal security agencies: the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency and the Office of the Intelligence Commissioner.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to appear in Question Period at 2 p.m.

Keeping with business on the Hill, representatives from the Canadian HIV/AIDS Legal Network and the HIV & AIDS Legal Clinic Ontario are addressing the House Citizenship and Immigration Committee Monday to protest what they see as Canada’s excessively rigid regime for admitting foreign nationals.

The groups say foreign nationals are deemed inadmissible to Canada if their health might reasonably be expected to cause an “excessive demand” on health or social services, or if they have an inadmissible family member, and due to the high cost of antiretroviral medications, people living with HIV are generally deemed medically inadmissible.







Representatives from the Canadian HIV/AIDS Legal Network and the HIV & AIDS Legal Clinic Ontario are appearing before the committee from 7:30–8:30 p.m. in room 253-D of Centre Block.

Meanwhile, the Senate Finance Committee is out East for the start of four days of public hearings on the Liberal government’s proposed tax reforms. On Monday, committee members are meeting at the Sheraton Newfoundland and Labrador in St. John’s, N.L. from 9 a.m.-noon., and 1-4 p.m. (Newfoundland Time).

The committee plans to table its final report with recommendations on Dec. 15.

Out in Quebec’s largest city, Environment Minister Catherine McKenna and former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney are delivering welcoming remarks at the 30th anniversary celebrations of the Montreal Protocol, a UN agreement aimed at protecting ozone layer from ongoing depletion.





Canada is hosting a meeting of the parties to the landmark Montreal Protocol, which has eliminated more than 99 per cent of substances that were thinning the earth’s protective ozone layer, according to Environment Canada. It’s the 29th meeting of the parties to the protocol.

Ms. McKenna and Mr. Mulroney, who was prime minister in 1987 when the protocol was signed, will deliver opening remarks from 10-11 a.m. at the headquarters of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in downtown Montreal.

Both will be available to answer questions from media following the event, from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., outside the facility’s assembly hall.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May will also be addressing the media in Montreal today as part of celebrations commemorating the 30th anniversary of the landmark Montreal Protocol.

Ms. May, who will be joined by deputy Green leader Daniel Green, will discuss the success of the protocol in restoring the ozone layer, highlighting the agreement as evidence, that when faced with a global environmental crisis, the international community is more than capable of working in the common interest.

The two Green leaders will also discuss the recent UN Conference of Parties environmental summit in Bonn, Germany during their 11:30 a.m. press conference at ICAO headquarters.

Ms. May was part of the Environment Canada team in negotiations for the Montreal Protocol in September 1987.

Keeping on international collaboration, the fifth round of renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement continue in Mexico City today, and will run until Nov. 21.

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen continues his Asian swing on Monday, touring immigration operations in Manila, Philippines.

And finally, happy birthday to Liberal MPs Jati Sidhu and Iqra Khalid, Conservative MP Chris Warkentin, and NDP MP Cheryl Hardcastle.

Have a great day!

The Hill Times