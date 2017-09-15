Ex-NDP MP Peter Stoffer diagnosed with prostate cancer, says he ‘has 99 per cent chance of full recovery’

A popular former Nova Scotia NDP MP, who worked tirelessly during his 18-year parliamentary career to promote the causes of Canadian veterans, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Peter Stoffer, who represented Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook, N.S., (a riding that has held various names), between 1997 and 2015, told The Hill Times on Sept. 15 that he was diagnosed “a couple of months ago,” and would undergo surgery at the end of this month. He added that there’s a “99 per cent chance of full recovery.”

Mr. Stoffer, 61, who was defeated in the 2015 federal election by Liberal Darrell Samson, said he and his family handled the news of the diagnosis very well and everyone’s staying “positive.”

“[When informed about the diagnosis] I just shrugged my shoulders and said ‘Okay, what do we do next?’” he said. “Very positive, everyone very hopeful, keeping our fingers crossed, very positive. No problem.”





In The Hill Times‘ annual surveys of Parliamentarians, Mr. Stoffer, who was well known for organizing the non-partisan annual “All-Party Party” that benefited a number of charities, was voted by Hill staffers as the “Most Fun MP to Work For” numerous times.

Since losing the last election, the former NDP veterans affairs critic has been volunteering for several organizations related to veterans, the military police, RCMP, first responders, 911 operators, and their families. In addition, he hosts a twice-weekly radio show called “Hero Hour” on 97.5 FM Community Radio in the Halifax region.

Mr. Stoffer also has a contractual paid advocacy job with Trauma Healing Centres, an organization helping veterans suffering from PTSD that has offices in Nova Scotia and other parts of the country.

Mr. Stoffer joined the Ottawa-based Michel Drapeau Law Office in November 2016 as a volunteer strategic adviser on veterans’ affairs issues. And in the summer of 2016 he became an associate with Capital Hill Group, an Ottawa-based lobbying and communications firm.





John Labelle, an advocate for veterans and co-ordinator for the Veterans Annuity Campaign, told The Hill Times that he’s asking all veterans to send Mr. Stoffer get-well cards to show their support, in recognition of the former MP’s work for veterans.

“He’s such a great person. He worked so hard for the constituency and veterans and the RCMP members, first responders, and so on. What we’re trying to do is to flood his mailbox to show how much he’s appreciated,” said Mr. Labelle.

