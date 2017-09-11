News

Trudeau confident on NATO commitments, BMD decision, despite unpredictable U.S. administration

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has restated Canadian opposition to sending personnel to the new U.S.-NATO effort in Afghanistan or to participating in the ballistic missile defence system, in the face of renewed calls from Washington for more support for alliance commitments.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured here with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington earlier this year, says Canada won't participate in the U.S.-led ballistic missile defence system or commit more personnel for new missions in Afghanistan. Official White House photograph by Shealah Craighead

By IAIN SHERRIFF-SCOTT

PUBLISHED : Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 12:00 AM

