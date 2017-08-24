Judy Foote resigns as minister, to step down as MP this fall

Judy Foote, the lone Newfoundland and Labrador MP in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet, is stepping down as public services and procurement minister, and will resign her seat shortly after the House resumes sitting in the fall.

Ms. Foote (Bonavista-Burin-Trinity, N.L.) made the announcement in an emotional speech Thursday in St. John’s, N.L., after spending the past four months on personal leave from cabinet for family and health reasons. Ms. Foote is a two-time breast cancer survivor.

Fighting back tears, the 65-year-old said she initially hoped to resume her responsibilities but made the decision “to stay close to my family.”

During her announcement she mentioned that she is now cancer free, as far as she knows, and that her children are well.





The Canadian Press reported that she said she had passed a cancer-causing gene to her children, and that health risk “puts things in perspective.” She has two adult daughters and a son, CP reported.

At the announcement of her resignation on Aug. 24, she said: “The decision to step down was ours as a family.” She added she has no plans to seek any other positions. Her resignation as minister went into effect immediately.

In the brief speech, flanked by family members, Ms. Foote also thanked her colleagues for their support, and credited the media for respecting her privacy during her leave of absence.

Newfoundland and Labrador MPs, Seamus O’Regan (St. John’s South-Mount Pearl), Gudie Hutchings (Long Range Mountains), Ken McDonald (Avalon), Yvonne Jones (Labrador), and Scott Simms (Bonavista-Exploits) were all on hand for her resignation announcement. The one missing MP from the province, Nick Whalen (St. John’s East) was away for meetings, the CBC reported. All MPs in the province are Liberals.





The resignation comes as Ms. Foote quietly resurfaced in her sprawling Central Newfoundland riding over the past few weeks, attending local events and handing out cheques from Ottawa, following a quiet spring out of the public eye, as reported by The Hill Times last month.

At the time, Ms. Foote’s ministerial staff said there was no timetable for the veteran politician’s return to cabinet, and she had made those appearances in her capacity as an MP.





Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr (Winnipeg South Centre, Man.) is serving as acting minister in her place.

Immediate speculation among Ottawa reporters is that the prime minister may choose Mr. O’Regan—a close friend, former CTV host, and MP since 2015—to replace Ms. Foote in cabinet to maintain the province’s place in the ministry, or Mr. Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) may choose a female MP to maintain gender parity in cabinet.

In the wake of the announcement, many of Ms. Foote’s colleagues offered praise and support, with one long-standing political journalist hailing her as among the province’s most successful female politicians.

Writing on Twitter, former interim Liberal leader Bob Rae called Ms. Foote a “wonderful colleague in the ‘we few, we happy few’ days,’” in reference to their time together in caucus after the party was reduced to 34 seats following the 2011 vote.

Veterans Affairs Minister Kent Hehr (Calgary Centre, Alta.) thanked Ms. Foote in a Twitter post for her decades of public service, “powerful advocacy” on behalf of her home province, and for “making Canada a better place.”

Also on Twitter, Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon (Gatineau, Que.), who serves as parliamentary secretary to the public services and procurement minister, chimed in to thank her for “service to Canadians.”

CBC News Hill journalist David Cochrane, who spent nearly a decade covering Newfoundland and Labrador before relocating to Ottawa, said on Twitter that Ms. Foote along with former Progressive Conservative premier Kathy Dunderdale were “arguably two most successful female politicians” in the history of the province.

Mr. Trudeau tweeted that Ms. Foote served the people of her province with “love and dedication. We’ll all miss her immensely.”

Official opposition and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer (Regina-Qu’Appelle, Sask.) also tweeted his best wishes.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s Liberal Premier Dwight Ball released a statement noting Ms. Foote’s “tireless dedication” and calling her a “champion for our province.”

Foote secured largest vote share in last election

Ms. Foote was first elected to the House in 2008, easily outpacing her Conservative and NDP rivals in the Liberal stronghold of Random-Burin-St. George’s, which encompassed most of southern Newfoundland, save the more populated Avalon Peninsula.

Though it was a bad election for Liberals nationwide, Ms. Foote won re-election in 2011 with nearly 50 per cent of the vote.

The riding was dissolved in 2012 as part of a wholesale redesign of electoral boundaries for the 2015 vote. Most of her former riding was redistributed into Bonavista-Burin-Trinity, which covered a narrower, more easterly band of Central Newfoundland, including parts of the Avalon Peninsula.

Ms. Foote easily won election in the new riding in 2015, securing the largest share of any candidate that year at 81.8 per cent. She was immediately appointed to cabinet after the Liberals assumed office.

Her time as public services and procurement minister was, in a large part, dominated by the rollout of the problematic Phoenix pay system for federal civil servants. Ms. Foote took the lead on handling the fallout from the troubled program as the number of affected government employees mushroomed, with many missing out on their paycheques altogether.

Prior to her election to the House, Ms. Foote represented the riding of Grand Bank in the provincial legislature from 1996 to 2007 as a Liberal. She had previously served as communications director for Liberal premier Clyde Wells.

