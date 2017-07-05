Liberals expect to make department spending reviews permanent

The Trudeau government is planning to repeat a round of audits of federal departments and agencies promised in this year’s budget in future years as well, putting multiple government institutions in the crosshairs annually.

Jean-Luc Ferland, press secretary to Treasury Board President Scott Brison (Kings-Hants, N.S.), said the three departments selected for review this year will be made public in the coming weeks, and it’s “expected” new reviews will be undertaken annually.

The Liberals promised in the 2017 budget to begin comprehensive reviews of at least three federal departments this year, with the target being to “eliminate poorly targeted and inefficient programs, wasteful spending, and ineffective and obsolete government initiatives.” The reviews will be led by Finance Minister Bill Morneau (Toronto Centre, Ont.) and Mr. Brison.

Mr. Ferland would not say which institutions had been targeted for this year’s review, only that they would be selected based upon a “variety of factors,” including size, recent operational and policy changes, and “a need to assess an organization’s business model.”





When asked, Mr. Ferland did not say how many departments would be subjected to reviews, how long they would take to complete, or if any cost savings were expected.

He said the assessments, alongside two additional cross-departmental reviews spelled out in the budget, were requested to ensure “better alignment with priorities,” improved outcomes, and increased efficiency.

The Liberals pledged in the budget to undertake a comprehensive review of all federal innovation and clean technology programs across all departments, and a three-year horizontal review of federal fixed assets, such as science facilities and engineering assets.

A comprehensive review of government fixed assets has not been completed in decades, according to the budget.





But NDP MP Erin Weir (Regina-Lewvan, Sask.), the party’s critic for public services and procurement, said he was worried the reviews were merely coded language for government-wide cost cutting, reminiscent of spending purges embarked upon by the former Harper government and the previous Liberal government of the 1990s and early 2000s.

“I think that everyone would agree that it makes sense to review spending and find efficiencies. The concern is that these reviews may be a euphemism for cuts to public services that Canadians rely on,” he told The Hill Times.

‘Good governance’ the goal

Mr. Ferland said the reviews were designed to ensure departmental resources are “aligned with current priorities,” and blamed the previous Conservative government for focusing on minimizing costs above all else. He pointed to the difficulties faced by Shared Services Canada in centralizing federal IT services, as ordered by the Conservatives in 2011, and said the project had been “set up to fail” by underfunding, absent service standards, and poor planning, referring to a report on the department ordered by the Liberals and authored by U.S. consultants.





Rather than cutting, Mr. Ferland said the government was prepared to provide additional funding to departments if necessary, pointing to the $500-million committed over two years in the 2016 budget to address “government-wide integrity issues” resulting from growing workloads, price increases, asset rust-out, and other factors driving up costs.

As part of the 2016 budget pledge, Mr. Ferland said the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) and the Canadian Coast Guard, which is a special operating agency in the department, were “flagged for review” to ensure they had the “needed funding to deliver mission-critical services sustainably.”

Vance Chow, a spokesperson for the department, said the results of the review led to an additional $1.4-billion in new funding that would help to bolster Canadian Coast Guard assets and core activities, fisheries management, and physical infrastructure and information technology.

The department and coast guard were flagged because they had experienced “significant financial pressures and funding shortfalls” over the past several years, largely the result of inflation, unrealized revenue targets, deteriorating assets, and higher maintenance and fuel costs, he said.

The goal of the comprehensive review, he added, was to put the DFO on “a path to long-term financial stability.”

“This is about good governance, and making sure Canadians’ tax dollars are spent where they can truly make a difference in people’s lives,” said Mr. Ferland.

However, Mr. Weir is calling for “more transparency and clarity” from the Liberals on what the departmental spending reviews will entail and what they hope to truly accomplish.

The terminology used by the government, he said, is “very broad and generic,” with concepts like program review potentially meaning “very different things.”

“A term like departmental review is inoffensive but the devil is really in the details,” he said.

Reached for comment, the Public Service Alliance of Canada, the largest union representing federal government employees, did not respond prior to deadline.

The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada, another large public sector union, did not comment, citing the lack of information about the reviews, nor did Conservative MP Alupa Clarke (Beauport-Limoilou, Que.), his party’s public services and procurement critic, and fellow Conservative and deputy critic Kelly McCauley (Edmonton West, Alta.)

Mr. Ferland pointed to a 2016 budget pledge as proof of the government’s commitment to supporting departments and agencies

Morneau’s pledge a ‘big fiscal challenge’

The current Liberal government has run deficits to fund new infrastructure and other projects to stimulate the flagging economy, including a $21.85-billion deficit in 2016-17, and is projecting a $28.5-billion deficit in 2017-18.

In the wake of two consecutive multibillion-dollar deficits, Mr. Weir speculated the Liberals were looking to find significant savings to report a healthier balance sheet in time for the next election in 2019. Mr. Morneau has pledged to shrink the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio.

“The Liberal government has a big fiscal challenge and it is looking to cut costs, and I think it should be straightforward with Canadians about what it wants to cut, and why,” said Mr. Weir.

The past three governments each made an attempt to cut spending. Faced with ballooning deficits, the Liberal government of Jean Chrétien in the mid-1990s launched an expansive review of program spending in hopes of finding needed savings, reducing the size of the public service, slashing departmental budgets from between five and 65 per cent, and cutting provincial transfer payments for health and education.

In the 1995 budget, in which the steepest cuts were unveiled, the Liberals announced the public service would face 45,000 job losses and transfer payments to the provinces for health, welfare, and education would be cut by $7-billion by 1998.

The Harper government also embarked on its own cost-cutting program. Amidst the 2008-09 global recession, the Conservatives dipped into the red to fund new infrastructure programs and other initiatives to kick-start the slumping Canadian economy, leading to the posting of a record $55-billion deficit in the 2009-10 fiscal year.

In 2012, the Harper government announced plans to gradually eliminate the deficit before the next election by cutting costs across federal departments and trimming nearly 20,000. The Tories returned to surplus in 2014-15 after six consecutive deficits.

mvigliotti@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times

Follow the debt

The state of government finances since 2009

2009-10: $55.6-billion deficit

2010-11: $33.4-billion deficit

2011-12: $26.2-billion deficit

2012-13: $18.4-billion deficit

2013-14: $5.2-billion deficit

2014-15: $1.19-billion surplus

2015-16: $987-million deficit

Source: Public Accounts of Canada, Parliament of Canada