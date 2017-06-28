What’s in a name? A look at cabinet changes since Confederation

Throughout Canadian history, ministries have changed names for two main reasons, says Dutil. First, the political, to indicate that the government is addressing a particular issue or need; and second, for administrative reasons, to organize the government based on its mandate.





“You have the introduction of new portfolios and new ministries that really reflect changes in society, but also in the international environment that Canada is reacting to,” says Matthew Kerby, a Canadian academic who specializes in politics and international relations.

Of the 15 cabinet titles that existed upon Confederation in 1867, only two remain identical in name today: the minister of Finance and the minister of Justice and Attorney General.

Another, minister of Agriculture, is near identical—with Agri-Food having been tacked-on in 1995 after the establishment of an Agri-Food Innovation Fund.

Others still exist as part of a larger portfolio overseen by a different minister, like the receiver general for Canada, now under the responsibility of the minister for Public Services and Procurement—which itself was known as the minister for public works and government services up until 2015.





With the Dominion of Canada newly formed in 1867, after much negotiation and opposition, a number of ministries had an inward focus. There was the minister of the interior, who was also then the superintendent-general of Indian affairs; the minister of inland revenue; the secretary of state for the provinces; or the secretary of state for Canada, for example.