Defence policy review to acknowledge need for ‘proper’ funding and investments in personnel: Sajjan
For too long, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says successive federal governments have failed to provide 'predictable, sustainable, long-term funding' for the Canadian Armed Forces.
Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan is expressing confidence in the capabilities of the Canadian Armed Forces to meet new and existing challenges, including missions in the Baltics and Ukraine and addressing the threat of cyber attacks. The Hill Times photograph by Jake Wright
