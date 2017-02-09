Minister admits to ‘shortcoming’ in response to Translation Bureau problems

The minister in charge of a federal agency that provides translation services to government departments and Parliament is climbing down from her initial lukewarm response to a parliamentary committee’s recommendations to improve the agency.

Public Services and Procurement Minister Judy Foote (Bonavista-Burin-Trinity, N.L.) admitted to members of the House Official Languages Committee Thursday a “shortcoming on our part” in the government’s initial response to the committee’s report last spring on the Translation Bureau.

Ms. Foote also said on Feb. 9 that the Trudeau government had cancelled a proposed new system for hiring freelance interpreters that critics worried would lead to contracts being automatically awarded to the lowest bidders as opposed to the best suited.

“We are intent on making sure that the quality that is needed to provide both official languages is made available through any process we enter into,” she told the committee.





“We want to make sure we get this right, so we want to consult the various stakeholders across the spectrum.”

An repeatedly extended Request for Standing Offer for the system was supposed to have closed by March 9.

Ms. Foote said she has asked departmental officials to “reset and develop” a new approach for assigning interpretation services based on “further consultations with representatives from across the interpretation industry.”

She was invited to address the committee after her written response to its report last spring on the Translation Bureau was panned by members of all parties, including chair and Liberal MP Denis Paradis (Brome-Missisquoi, Que.), who told The Hill Times in October committee members were “expecting a bit more” from the minister.





In response to a question from Liberal MP Paul Lefebvre (Sudbury, Ont.), Ms. Foote said Thursday that her office could have “elaborated a bit more” in its initial response to the unanimously approved report and recognize the work done by the committee.

“That was a shortcoming on our part,” she said, adding that her initial response “wasn’t thorough enough.”

The committee began studying the bureau after media reports pointed to the bureau’s reduced workforce and its announcement that it was introducing Portage, a machine translation software system, into the federal public service.

In its June report, the committee called on the government to allocate “all necessary financial resources” to the bureau so it can provide high-quality translation services; implement a program to regain its lost expertise in technical, scientific, and multilingual translation; and to study the bureau’s status as a special operating agency and the impact of “privatizing specific translation services” on federal institutions’ ability to meet their language obligations.





It also recommended that the Portage comprehension tool only be used by public servants to understand texts, not to disseminate information.

In her written response, presented to the House last fall, Ms. Foote offered assurances that the government was respecting the obligations of the Official Languages Act relating to translation, and that it was in “complete agreement” with the recommendations about the Portage tool.

But she appeared to back away from the recommendation on studying outsourcing translation work to the private sector.

Ms. Foote said that the government gave “serious consideration” to the recommendation, but then said that the bureau recognizes the importance of “achieving the best possible balance” between use of public and private sector translation experts.

Critics, though, argued that the response failed to shed light on the government’s plans for the bureau, citing vague and incomplete declarations on staffing and outsourcing.

Minister promises ‘quality’ in developing new procurement system

The Canadian chapter of the International Association of Conference Interpreters issued a statement shortly after the announcement praising Ms. Foote for cancelling the system, saying in the decision, the minister “demonstrated a keen awareness of and sensitivity toward Canada’s linguistic duality.”

The organization worried that the system would create a two-tiered structure for assigning interpreters, and that the vast majority of conferences and events would receive the services of interpreters assigned because they bid the lowest rate.

Currently, the Translation Bureau, a special operating agency in the federal government that provides translation services to other departments, the judiciary, and Parliament in French, English, and other languages, ensures that contracts align with the skills and aptitude of the interpreter.

The conference interpreters group expressed concern that the new system would open the door to work being assigned to interpreters who do not hold federal accreditation, which the group says has become “widespread” since government departments were given the green light to hire “unqualified” interpreters—those not employed or contracted by the Translation Bureau.

The organization also argued that the system eroded quality because it seeks to establish one all-inclusive rate regardless of the mode of interpretation, which could cause more versatile, specialized, and experienced interpreters to potentially lose out to less qualified colleagues submitting a lower bid.

When asked by Conservative MP and committee member Bernard Généreux (Montmagny-L’Islet-Kamouraska-Rivière-du-Loup, Que.) what compelled the government to initially consider a hiring system that failed to take “quality into account,” Ms. Foote said she was “concerned that such a policy existed,” and that the government would ensure that “quality” is considered when developing a new system.

Mr. Généreux added that while price is important in considering translation services, “quality and value for money is fundamental.”

In her address, Ms. Foote also reiterated that the government is committed to renewing the Translation Bureau as a “centre of excellence ready to embrace innovation, adopt leading-edge practices, and recruit the best in class.”

She announced plans to create and staff the new position of chief quality officer to guarantee the high standing of the bureau’s linguistic services. The person in the new position will be responsible for overseeing all activities at the bureau affecting quality and play a role in decisions on training, technology, and staffing, among other issues.

She also said the bureau should have a new chief executive officer by the end of March. The chief quality officer would likely be hired only after the CEO is chosen.

Former CEO Donna Achimov left the post in October and subsequently became assistant deputy minister of human resources with Public Services and Procurement Canada.

In a bid to stem job losses at the bureau, Ms. Foote said the bureau is committing to hiring a minimum of 50 students per year in each of the next five years, and will restore its co-op program, noting that several Canadian universities, including the University of Moncton, the University of Montréal, and the University of Ottawa, have already expressed interest in participating.

The bureau currently has a staff of about 1,300, according to the public services department.

When asked, Ms. Foote said the 50-students-a-year hiring plan could continue beyond the initial five-year plan.

She also revealed that the bureau had hired 19 new employees this year to provide linguistic services in specific fields, such as parliamentary proceedings, national protection, and meteorology.

Ms. Foote said her department agreed with the committee’s recommendation that the Portage comprehension tool only be used by public servants to understand texts, not to disseminate information. A plan has been developed to ensure the content in the tool is regularly reviewed by professional translators, and its terms of use have also been modified, she added.

The Hill Times