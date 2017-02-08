The Top 100: Power to the PMO

If you imagine the House of Commons to be a stage, and the politicians the players, the show could not go on without the managers behind the scenes making sure all the props are ready, and the cues spelled out in advance. On Parliament Hill, the most relied-on stagehands have desks in 50 Wellington, the Langevin Block. Those top staffers are more like the show’s directors, seconded by those chiefs of staff scattered about in ministers’ offices across Ottawa that play the roles of producers.

Despite a considerable number of top-level staffing changes over the last year, the bulk of 2017’s list of top staffers carries over from a year ago—good staff rarely go far—but there are a few new names to note off the top.

John Zerucelli, the veteran Liberal campaigner and PMO-based staffer is known as the man behind the tour machine, and

is now working as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s director of operations. Zerucelli is the wizard in charge of planning Justin Trudeau’s dizzying schedule of events and appearances. Colleagues have described Zerucelli as a political visionary who helps bring policy announcements to life.

No great performance should go un-documented, and that’s why Adam Scotti, the prime minister’s official photographer, is another key person behind the scenes. In a highly visual world, where selfies have eclipsed sound bites, Scotti’s dedication, timing and talent with the camera have helped keep Trudeau in the spotlight, and show the side of Trudeau his team wants you to see.



