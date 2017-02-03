Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson will not seek reappointment when her mandate expires later this year, ending months of speculation about her future in the position.

Marie-Danielle Vachon, communications and policy director for the commissioner’s office, told The Hill Times on Thursday night that Ms. Dawson would not seek another mandate when her current term ends on July 8.

The announcement came a day after The Hill Times reported on concerns being voiced about Ms. Dawson’s ability to thoroughly investigate Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) and his use of the Aga Khan’s private helicopter in the Bahamas over the holidays while his government could be debating whether to extend her tenure as commissioner. An editorial in the Sun newspaper chain this week also spotlighted the situation.

Originally appointed in 2007, Ms. Dawson’s term as commissioner lapsed in the summer, though the Liberal government extended it on an interim basis another six months until Jan. 8. In December, the Liberals extended her term an additional six months, beginning Jan. 9.





Ms. Dawson had previously been tight-lipped about whether she intended to re-apply for the job.

When asked last week by The Hill Times about Ms. Dawson’s future in the position, Jocelyne Brisebois, a communications officer with the commissioner’s office, refused comment, saying it would have “no bearing on how she fulfills her duties and responsibilities.”

Ms. Dawson, she said, has fulfilled her duties and responsibilities “diligently and impartially,” and will continue to do so while investigating Mr. Trudeau or in any other matter.

The government has placed a posting online seeking applicants for the commissioner’s job. It closed earlier this month.





The deadline for applications, though, has been repeatedly extended, with the original deadline being last November.

When asked about when Ms. Dawson made the decision to not seek reappointment, Ms. Vachon said she could only disclose that it was “made earlier,” and refused further comment on the matter.

Duff Conacher, co-founder of ethics watchdog Democracy Watch, had repeatedly called on Ms. Dawson to publicly announce whether she intended to seek reappointment because of ongoing investigations of the prime minister. The commissioner’s appointment is ultimately at the discretion of the prime minister and cabinet.

In response to earlier revelations that Mr. Trudeau awarded five-dozen Liberal Party donors with invitations to a gala dinner in honour of the Chinese premier in the fall, Mr. Conacher wrote a letter to Ms. Dawson urging her to recuse herself from the investigation if she had reapplied for the job.





He also accused the prime minister and cabinet of being in a “clear conflict of interest” when choosing the next ethics watchdog, and called for the appointment to be made by a wholly independent commission.

NDP ethics critic Alexandre Boulerice (Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie, Que.) said last week that although he was optimistic Ms. Dawson would act impartially, lingering questions about whether she would seek another term as commissioner made for an “awkward” situation.

Ms. Brisebois, with the commissioner’s office, argued last week the suggestion that the possibility of reappointment could influence Ms. Dawson “does not reflect an adequate understanding of the appointment process” for the commissioner, which requires consultation with the leaders of all recognized parties and the adoption of a resolution by the House.

mvigliotti@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times