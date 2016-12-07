If Trans Mountain decision becomes ballot box question, Vancouver-area MPs Wilkinson, Beech could be vulnerable, says pollster

It remains too early to predict how the Trudeau government’s decision to approve the expansion of the contentious Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline will affect the popularity of Liberal MPs in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland, though if it does emerge as a ballot box issue, Jonathan Wilkinson and Terry Beech could be the most vulnerable Grits in the region, says pollster David Coletto.

Mr. Coletto, CEO of polling firm Abacus Data, said Mr. Wilkinson (North Vancouver, B.C.) risks being linked to the project by opponents because he serves as the parliamentary secretary to the environment minister, while Mr. Beech (Burnaby North-Seymour, B.C.) could face challenges because he represents a portion of the city that acts as the terminus of the line.

However, Mr. Wilkinson could still secure re-election even if he bleeds some support, as he easily outpaced his rivals to win election in 2015, drawing nearly 57 per cent of the vote to snag the riding from Conservative Andrew Saxton, who had held it since 2008 and took about 27 per cent of the vote.

Mr. Beech, though, surprised observers by winning a riding that many thought would be mainly contested by the NDP and Conservatives, according to Mr. Coletto. He took 36 per cent of the vote to the 30 per cent grabbed by the runner-up NDP candidate in one of the dozens of new federal ridings debuting in the 2015 election. The Conservatives came in a close third, with nearly 28 per cent.





When asked whether he’s concerned he’ll lose support in the next election because of his party’s approval of the pipeline expansion, Mr. Wilkinson told reporters last week that he works on the climate change file every day. “I’ve dedicated the last 20 years of my life to professional work in the area of climate change. There is nobody within the B.C. caucus that is more concerned about climate issues and environmental issues than I am, and I think we’ve addressed those concerns.”

He said he thought rational people would look at the government’s efforts to address the “legitimate concerns” raised. “And I think that over time we will find that the impact from a political perspective will be very, very marginal.”

Mr. Coletto said he wouldn’t be too worried for most federal Grits in the region at this stage because of their robust margins of victory in the 2015 election.

Nevertheless, he said there’ll be a sense “very soon” about the political impact of the decision, with a B.C. provincial election set to be held this spring.





The NDP and Greens have come out strongly against the project, while the governing B.C. Liberals, which despite the name are seen as a coalition of federal Liberal and Conservative supporters, have been “cautiously” supportive, according to Mr. Coletto.

“We’ll see if it’s able to become a real divisive ballot question, and it actually causes the [B.C.] Liberals to lose seats in the election. It could be something that the federal Liberals need to worry about,” he said.

Liberals between ‘rock and a hard place’: Graves

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) announced last week that his government would permit the expansion of the Kinder Morgan pipeline, which will transport oil from the Alberta to a terminal in the Vancouver-region city of Burnaby, destined for markets overseas. At the same time, Mr. Trudeau approved work on Enbridge’s Line 3 which runs from Alberta through Saskatchewan and a corner of Manitoba and into the United States, he committed to an oil tanker traffic ban off the northern coast of B.C., and rejected Enbridge’s Northern Gateway plan that would have moved diluted bitumen from Alberta to Kitimat, B.C.

The Kinder Morgan pipeline has emerged as a polarizing issue in the Vancouver region, and the province, largely over concerns about the possibility of oil from increased tanker traffic spilling into the area’s scenic and sensitive waterways. The pipeline expansion would almost triple its capacity, at a projected cost of about $6.8-billion.





Several local Liberal MPs have come out against the pipeline, including Hedy Fry (Vancouver Centre, B.C.), Joyce Murray (Vancouver Quadra, B.C.), Ron McKinnon (Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam, B.C.), and Mr. Beech. There were heated protests against the project in the city earlier this year as Kinder Morgan dispatched workers to survey the site. Gregor Robertson and Derek Corrigan, the mayors of Vancouver and Burnaby, oppose the project.

Ms. Murray called the move to approve the pipeline “disappointing,” while Ms. Fry said she was “not happy” with the decision. In a statement, Mr. McKinnon said it was “clearly not my preferred decision.”

However, all three said they would respect the decision made by the prime minister.

Frank Graves, president of Ekos Research, described the Liberals as being between “a rock and a hard place.”

“If they were just deciding this on the basis of the impact on Vancouver-area MPs, I don’t think they would have done it. It will be a challenge for Liberals in British Columbia and Vancouver in the next election,” he said in an interview.

“But they have equally pressing concerns about getting their growth agenda moving, getting some funds into the public coffers to deal with a very ambitious policy agenda, getting co-operation in the broader climate change plan with Alberta [NDP Premier Rachel] Notley,” who supports the pipeline project.

In that context, the decision involves more than just how it will affect Vancouver-area MPs, he said, arguing that the electoral impact will depend on what other issues are at the fore come the next vote, with the economy expected to be a major consideration.

“Will [the Kinder Morgan decision] be challenging for Liberal fortunes in Greater Vancouver? Yeah, probably. Is it insurmountable? I don’t think so, but it certainly is going to be an issue,” Mr. Graves added.

“But I don’t think that’s the way this decision was framed. I think it was a chance to balance a much broader set of policy concerns, and to come up with something that would strike the best practical equilibrium of concerns about the environment but also concerns about making sure the economy was going well.”

An Angus Reid Institute poll in June asked respondents whether they believed the decision by the National Energy Board to approve the pipeline expansion with conditions was appropriate. In the Lower Mainland, 31 per cent of respondents said it was the wrong decision, while another 29 said it was the right one. However, 40 per cent said they were unsure.

For the rest of the province, 55 per cent said it was the right decision, 38 per cent said it was wrong, while only seven per cent were unsure.

This polarizing public reaction to the project could become problematic for the gaggle of Vancouver-area MPs who have voiced opposition to approving the project. They could incur the wrath of both supporters of the pipeline and hardened critics, who will likely tie them in with the rest of the party regardless, according to Greg Weston, a principal with Earnscliffe Strategy Group and former Hill journalist.

“MPs have to be careful when they jump to a conclusion and say ‘this is a terrible thing that my own party is doing,’” he said, adding that he doubts “very much” the decision will cost all 16 Liberal MPs in the Lower Mainland, including the eight in metro Vancouver, their seats in the next election.

In fact, there were only a few tight races in the province that the Liberals won, most of which saw the even more pipeline-friendly Conservatives run second, he said, noting that opinion could change in the next three years, especially if a devastating oil spill were to occur. A handful of ridings in core of metro Vancouver are held by the NDP, while the Conservatives hold a few other ridings further afield.

Although saying it’s understandable that some of the Liberal MPs in the area are weary of the backlash from the decision because of the vocal opposition, Mr. Weston warns against overreacting.

“Just because there is a group of people who are strongly opposed to something doesn’t mean it’s the end of the world for [the] MPs. If it’s not such a big issue in the next election, they’ll be seen as weak and wishy-washy,” he said, noting that there still is no detailed polling information to assess the fallout at this stage.

Mr. Weston also noted that the “sweeping environmental measures” introduced by the Liberals, such as a proposed mandated price on carbon emissions, planned moratorium on transporting crude oil off B.C.’s north coast, and rejection of Enbridge’s Northern Gateway pipeline, would make it tough to argue the government doesn’t take the environment seriously.

But in the next election, the government is going to be judged on how it balanced protecting the environment and fostering economic growth, with the pipeline representing a clear economic consideration, he said.

However, recent events could embolden opponents of the project.

Protesters objecting to the routing of the Dakota Access Pipeline through the Standing Rock Reservation, which encompasses land in North and South Dakota, cheered news this past weekend that the pipeline would be routed away from the reservation.

“The victory of protesters at Standing Rock is bound to embolden those trying to stop the Trans Mountain project, and by all appearances it could be a long and ugly fight,” Mr. Weston said.

“That said, capitulation by the prime minister would have its own political consequences, especially if makes him appear weak.”

