Nuclear disarmament
Trudeau government’s commitment to nuclear disarmament questioned after UN vote
The defence and security philosophies of the U.S. and Great Britain may have influenced decision-makers in Global Affairs Canada, says analyst Tariq Rauf.
Rosemary McCarney is Canada's ambassador to the United Nations and the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva. The Liberal government is taking heat for instructing Ms. McCarney's team to oppose a UN motion for a ban on nuclear weapons. Giuseppe Carotenuto photograph courtesy of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN