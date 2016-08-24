Nuclear disarmament

Trudeau government’s commitment to nuclear disarmament questioned after UN vote

The defence and security philosophies of the U.S. and Great Britain may have influenced decision-makers in Global Affairs Canada, says analyst Tariq Rauf.

Rosemary McCarney is Canada's ambassador to the United Nations and the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva. The Liberal government is taking heat for instructing Ms. McCarney's team to oppose a UN motion for a ban on nuclear weapons. Giuseppe Carotenuto photograph courtesy of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN

By MARCO VIGLIOTTI

PUBLISHED : Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016 12:00 AM

If you are already a subscriber

Have you forgotten your password?


Subscribe to The Hill Times

Subscribe to the digital and/or print editions and get instant access to The Hill Times online.


Quick Purchase

Purchase Story Issue in electronic format (PDF) for $5.00.


Marco Vigliotti is the digital editor for The Hill Times. He can be reached at mvigliotti@hilltimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Marco_Vigliotti.

Tags:

  
  

More Stories In This Section

Nuclear Disarmament

Canada must show up for a nuclear weapons ban negotiation

Nuclear Disarmament

Why Canada should pay attention to Obama’s historic Hiroshima visit this week

Nuclear Disarmament

Nuclear Security Summit: Is that all there is?

© 2017 Hill Times Publishing | Contact Us | Work with Us | Advertise