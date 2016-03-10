MPs grill Shared Services Canada execs for IT ‘boondoggle’

Shared Services executives tell Public Accounts committee there was no strategic plan in place for the IT modernization project. 'There is a highly technical term used when something is this complex and involving this many billions of dollars and has this much ineptitude and inaction and that highly technical term is a boondoggle,' says NDP MP David Christopherson. 'That’s exactly what we’ve got here.'