MPs grill Shared Services Canada execs for IT ‘boondoggle’
Shared Services executives tell Public Accounts committee there was no strategic plan in place for the IT modernization project. 'There is a highly technical term used when something is this complex and involving this many billions of dollars and has this much ineptitude and inaction and that highly technical term is a boondoggle,' says NDP MP David Christopherson. 'That’s exactly what we’ve got here.'
Shared Services Canada president Ron Parker, chief operating officer John A. Glowacki Jr., and Treasury Board chief information officer John Messina were grilled by MPs on the 'ineptitude and inaction' in completing the government of Canada’s IT consolidation and modernization, which includes consolidating email systems, data centres, and networks. Screenshot
More Stories In This Section
Ottawa-Vanier